Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Hershey by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 0.9% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.70.

In related news, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $26,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,279 shares of company stock worth $5,351,797 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $197.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $202.89.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.