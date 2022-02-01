Jonathan P. Steiner Sells 1,500 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 1,500 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $117,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ LKFN traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.79. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $85.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.08.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LKFN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 141.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 9.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

