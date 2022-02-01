JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €28.50 Price Target

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been given a €28.50 ($32.02) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.38% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($33.82) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €32.46 ($36.47).

ETR SZG traded up €0.10 ($0.11) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €30.12 ($33.84). 249,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of €20.41 ($22.93) and a 12-month high of €37.12 ($41.71). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €31.05 and a 200 day moving average of €30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

