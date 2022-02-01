JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) a $243.00 Price Target

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) received a $243.00 target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

Shares of UPS traded up $28.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $231.03. The stock had a trading volume of 597,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $154.91 and a 12 month high of $220.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.69.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,006,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,873 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,887,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

