JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Loews Corp

Loews Corp cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.1% of Loews Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Loews Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after buying an additional 1,513,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,690,463,000 after acquiring an additional 541,152 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.96. 473,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,001,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.48 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.34 and its 200-day moving average is $160.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

