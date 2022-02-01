JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.3% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $69,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 45,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 220,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,133,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.70. 303,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,001,742. The firm has a market cap of $442.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $128.48 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

