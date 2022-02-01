JulSwap (JULD) Price Hits $0.0163

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. JulSwap has a total market cap of $9.63 million and approximately $450,492.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JulSwap has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00051172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,789.60 or 0.07182668 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,797.75 or 0.99896491 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00051666 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00054055 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,160,035 coins. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.