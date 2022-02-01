Jump Financial LLC Acquires 10,411 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 72.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 26,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,667,106.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy Hartnett acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

SEAS stock opened at $59.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day moving average is $58.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.61. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $70.48.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 284.45%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

