Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 26,800 First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 8.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,277,000 after buying an additional 27,699 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAF stock opened at $74.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $48.69 and a 1 year high of $81.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.49.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

