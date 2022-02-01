Jump Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 466.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 88,365 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 86.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 206.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 174,323 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth about $2,565,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 110.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,599 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASO shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 281,851 shares of company stock worth $13,703,863. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.32. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

