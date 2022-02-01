Jump Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Viasat by 88.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Viasat by 27.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 11.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $275,326,000 after buying an additional 63,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Viasat stock opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 1.15. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.25 million. Viasat had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.37%. Viasat’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

VSAT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viasat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In related news, Director Robert W. Johnson purchased 1,200 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.05 per share, with a total value of $66,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

