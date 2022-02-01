Jump Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,192 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Progress Software worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Progress Software by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,724,000 after purchasing an additional 568,089 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 2.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,644,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,649 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,486,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,770,000 after acquiring an additional 19,354 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 10.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,164,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,305,000 after acquiring an additional 114,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,124,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,300,000 after acquiring an additional 37,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

PRGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Progress Software stock opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.15. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $791,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

