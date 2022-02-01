Jump Financial LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,109,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,542,000 after acquiring an additional 682,522 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after buying an additional 366,114 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 117.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,331,000 after buying an additional 261,719 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15,500.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 126,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,434,000 after buying an additional 125,706 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,967,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,941,000 after buying an additional 102,256 shares during the period.

IWO opened at $253.73 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $233.36 and a 52 week high of $339.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.28.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

