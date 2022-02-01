Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 13,396 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Datadog by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.84.

Shares of DDOG opened at $146.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.03. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1,043.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $725,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $14,116,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,844,709 shares of company stock worth $320,112,769 over the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

