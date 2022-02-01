Jump Financial LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 106.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in eXp World by 4.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 6.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in eXp World by 46.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in eXp World by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 2.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 30,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

eXp World stock opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.05 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eXp World currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $1,632,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $723,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 472,300 shares of company stock worth $16,200,658. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

