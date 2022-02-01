Jump Financial LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,267 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Arch Resources worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 231,220 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,699 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 425.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 30,924 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 25,044 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000.

ARCH opened at $94.64 on Tuesday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $105.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.50 and a 200-day moving average of $82.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 93.70 and a beta of 0.95.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

