Jump Financial LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 107.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,269 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Spirit Airlines worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 265.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

SAVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna lowered Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

SAVE stock opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

