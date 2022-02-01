Jump Financial LLC Increases Stake in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 199.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,846 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the second quarter valued at $2,296,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the second quarter valued at $2,264,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 53.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,060,000 after purchasing an additional 246,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 128.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 21,071 shares in the last quarter. 19.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $67.50 on Tuesday. Galapagos NV has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $109.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.95.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.50. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $75.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galapagos NV will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLPG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.13.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

