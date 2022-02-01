Jump Financial LLC Invests $1.34 Million in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth $737,708,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $553,970,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,352,000 after buying an additional 13,595,291 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $231,987,000. Finally, GPI Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $178,173,000. 45.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.57. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.16 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $159,005,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,543,508 shares of company stock valued at $378,607,910. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

