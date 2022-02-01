Jump Financial LLC Invests $1.37 Million in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at $435,000. Innova Wealth Partners grew its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 98.0% during the third quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 16,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at $275,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at $952,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at $50,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $32.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.91.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

