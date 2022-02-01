Jump Financial LLC Invests $1.37 Million in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Weatherford International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFRD. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,929,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,794,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,107,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weatherford International stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Weatherford International plc has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $34.95.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

