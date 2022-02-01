Jump Financial LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 84.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.94. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 167.74%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPRT. Mizuho downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.