Jump Financial LLC Invests $1.57 Million in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $352.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.40.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total transaction of $1,186,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS opened at $421.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $455.77 and a 200-day moving average of $415.59. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

