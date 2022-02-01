Jump Financial LLC Invests $1.57 Million in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 218,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Pitney Bowes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBI. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 56.2% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,158,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,770,000 after buying an additional 1,136,141 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the third quarter worth $7,563,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 745.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 898,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 792,080 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 71.9% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,723,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,111,000 after purchasing an additional 720,888 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,592,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,831,000 after purchasing an additional 574,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBI opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.45 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $11.07.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $875.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.57 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 150.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.25%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

