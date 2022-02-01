Jump Financial LLC Invests $1.63 Million in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Sonic Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 28.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,529,000 after purchasing an additional 49,911 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.36.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

