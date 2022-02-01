Jump Financial LLC Invests $1.65 Million in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,446 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atalan Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,157,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $142,126,000 after acquiring an additional 244,007 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,264,000 after acquiring an additional 191,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 93.4% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 319,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $118,441,000 after acquiring an additional 154,116 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.64.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total value of $6,488,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,875 shares of company stock valued at $24,659,234. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $517.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $527.07 and a 200 day moving average of $483.20. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.18 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $311.56 and a one year high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

