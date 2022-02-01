Jump Financial LLC Invests $1.71 Million in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 8.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $912,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.95. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $41.36 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.00.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). National Beverage had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $283.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.