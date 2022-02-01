Jump Financial LLC Invests $1.74 Million in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,822,000 after buying an additional 1,332,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,381,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,122,000 after purchasing an additional 411,003 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,328 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,005,000 after purchasing an additional 791,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,046,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,880,000 after purchasing an additional 131,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG opened at $157.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $114.13 and a 12-month high of $171.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.18.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.54%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AJG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.48.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

