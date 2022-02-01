Jump Financial LLC Invests $1.90 Million in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Thor Industries by 35.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Thor Industries by 40.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Thor Industries by 45.3% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Thor Industries by 119.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 21,446 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on THO shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

Shares of THO opened at $94.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $85.13 and a one year high of $152.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.02.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 12.17%.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.54 per share, with a total value of $985,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew E. Graves bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,425 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

