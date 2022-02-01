Jump Financial LLC Lowers Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Jump Financial LLC cut its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 173,169 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 39.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 55.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 99,209 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 104,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.79.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

