Jump Financial LLC Lowers Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 11,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WDFC shares. TheStreet raised WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

WDFC stock opened at $222.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19 and a beta of -0.22. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.98.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 66.24%.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

