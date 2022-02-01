Jump Financial LLC Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,824 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.57.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $333.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $383.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.31. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

