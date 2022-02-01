Jump Financial LLC Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 35.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,374,000 after buying an additional 319,530 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 726.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 361,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,979,000 after buying an additional 318,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 30.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,935,000 after buying an additional 172,930 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 149.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,845,000 after buying an additional 164,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 63.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 344,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,102,000 after buying an additional 133,219 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TECH. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.00.

In other news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $376.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.08. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $328.20 and a 52-week high of $543.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.56%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

