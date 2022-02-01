Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $154,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $69.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.65. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.34 and a 52-week high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million. Research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

