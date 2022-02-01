Jump Financial LLC Purchases 756 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 3.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its holdings in IQVIA by 0.6% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 24.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $244.90 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.83 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

A number of brokerages have commented on IQV. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.37.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

