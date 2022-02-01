Jump Financial LLC Purchases 94,903 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 304.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,903 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Community Health Systems worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 49.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.89.

Shares of CYH opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.74. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $17.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.70.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

