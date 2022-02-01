Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 67,033 fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in fuboTV by 40.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,658,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,090,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,806,000 after purchasing an additional 319,843 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 42.7% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,006,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,037,000 after purchasing an additional 899,501 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 76.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,444,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 2,003.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,692 shares in the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FUBO shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. fuboTV Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $54.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%. The business had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

