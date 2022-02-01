Jump Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 254.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,812 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of PBF Energy worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen cut their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.36.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.