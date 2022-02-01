Jump Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,364,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter valued at $3,650,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in Clorox by 4.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,262,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 29.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter valued at $202,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.67.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLX opened at $167.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $156.23 and a twelve month high of $212.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.10%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

