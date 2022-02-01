Jump Financial LLC Sells 19,823 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,823 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Magnite by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Magnite by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 159,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 22,614 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth $1,051,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

In other Magnite news, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $364,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.84 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.11. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $131.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

