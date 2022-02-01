Jump Financial LLC Takes $1.30 Million Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $52.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.37 and its 200-day moving average is $42.67.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.