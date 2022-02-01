Jump Financial LLC Takes $1.47 Million Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Silicon Motion Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,536 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,346 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403,979 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $89,994,000 after buying an additional 63,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIMO opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $96.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.98.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SIMO shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

