Jump Financial LLC Takes $1.79 Million Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 16.1% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $212,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 16.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 53.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $1,085,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,191,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,702 shares of company stock worth $7,325,237 in the last ninety days. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FATE opened at $41.51 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $118.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.82.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The business had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FATE shares. Wedbush upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

