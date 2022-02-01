Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of C4 Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 472.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $208,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $30,283.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

CCCC stock opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.94. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

