Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,698,000 after acquiring an additional 447,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,985,000 after acquiring an additional 565,430 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,813 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,486,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,588,000 after acquiring an additional 162,001 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,236,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,931,000 after acquiring an additional 27,436 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $94.57 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.99.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

In other news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $318,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

