Jump Financial LLC Trims Stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,362 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Health Catalyst worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 78.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 17.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,409,000 after purchasing an additional 530,293 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 38.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,898,000 after purchasing an additional 340,087 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 4,269.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,358,000 after purchasing an additional 280,309 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 28.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,053,000 after purchasing an additional 191,007 shares during the period.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average is $46.87. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.74 and a twelve month high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.95 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,006.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $91,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,952 shares of company stock worth $4,433,531. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.82.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

