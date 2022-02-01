Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $258.68

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 258.68 ($3.48) and traded as low as GBX 226 ($3.04). Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at GBX 229.60 ($3.09), with a volume of 975,631 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JUP. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Jupiter Fund Management to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 345 ($4.64) to GBX 290 ($3.90) in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 246.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 258.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

