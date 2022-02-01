JUST (JST) Hits Market Capitalization of $309.65 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. One JUST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0424 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a total market cap of $309.65 million and approximately $182.20 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JUST has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00050684 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,767.98 or 0.07122341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,765.31 or 0.99747572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00051637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00053838 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006833 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

