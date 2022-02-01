K21 Market Cap Reaches $17.80 Million (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last week, K21 has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. K21 has a total market cap of $17.80 million and $257,269.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One K21 coin can now be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00003198 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00043826 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00116284 BTC.

About K21

K21 is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,479,267 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

