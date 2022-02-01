Kalmar 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $89,891.00 (KALM)

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Kalmar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00003129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalmar has a total market capitalization of $5.04 million and $89,891.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kalmar has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00052193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.62 or 0.07151416 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,604.33 or 1.00005111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00052231 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00053710 BTC.

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,170,918 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

